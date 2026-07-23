Actress Yogalakshmi: I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series

The young actress, whose work in the superhit Tamil film, 'Tourist Family', came in for much appreciation, took to her Instagram page to make the announcement.

She wrote, "I know this may be hard to accept… I’m truly sorry, guys. With a heavy heart, I have to tell you that I’m no longer a part of the 'Heart Beat' series. This wasn’t easy for me either, but I will always be grateful for the opportunity . Thank you deepaksundarrajan @rj_shyam_sundar @veluraja88 @kabeez_dir @atelefactory for Theju, for believing in me and for everything."