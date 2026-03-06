Actress reveals she missed chance to star in ‘Geetha Govindam’

CHENNAI: Actor Aishwarya Arjun has revealed that she was one of the actresses who was initially offered the female lead in the blockbuster Telugu film Geetha Govindam but could not take up the role due to certain reasons.
Aishwarya, the daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, recently made her Telugu debut with the film Seetha Payanam. Speaking about missed opportunities, she said that she had received the offer for Geetha Govindam even before working on her debut project.
According to a Maalaimalar report, she noted that the film later went to several other actresses before finally being made. “I later heard that the role was offered to many actresses. Eventually the film turned out very well. Several films that I couldn’t act in later became big hits,” she said.
Released about eight years ago, Geetha Govindam, directed by Parasuram Petla, became a major success and starred Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.
The film received widespread appreciation and is widely considered a turning point in the careers of both Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, contributing significantly to their professional and personal lives.
Reports also suggest that actresses Lavanya Tripathi, Raashi Khanna and Anu Emmanuel had also declined the role for various reasons before it eventually went to Rashmika Mandanna.