Actress reveals she missed chance to star in ‘Geetha Govindam’

Aishwarya, the daughter of actor Arjun Sarja, recently made her Telugu debut with the film Seetha Payanam. Speaking about missed opportunities, she said that she had received the offer for Geetha Govindam even before working on her debut project.

According to a Maalaimalar report, she noted that the film later went to several other actresses before finally being made. “I later heard that the role was offered to many actresses. Eventually the film turned out very well. Several films that I couldn’t act in later became big hits,” she said.