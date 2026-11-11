Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar marries long-time partner Rajavelu

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Priya Bhavani Shankar married her rumoured long-time partner Rajavelu in a private ceremony on Wednesday, November 11. A video from the wedding, showing Rajavelu tying the thali around her neck in the presence of family members and close friends, has surfaced on social media.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the couple had been in a relationship even before Priya Bhavani Shankar made her debut in the film industry. Speculation about their wedding had been doing the rounds for some time. On Tuesday, November 10, the actor shared a photograph of her hands adorned with marudhani (henna) on Instagram, hinting at the wedding celebrations. The couple's wedding video emerged the following day, with fans and members of the film industry extending their wishes to the newlyweds.
Priya Bhavani Shankar began her career as a news anchor before gaining popularity on television. She became widely recognised for her role in Vijay TV's serial Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai.
She made her debut as a lead actress in the Tamil film Meyaadha Maan, directed by Rathna Kumar. She subsequently appeared in films including Kadaikutty Singam, Monster, Mafia, Thiruchitrambalam, Pathu Thala, Indian 2 and Rathnam. She was also part of this year's successful film Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja.
Interestingly, Priya Bhavani Shankar's wedding comes on the same day as the reported wedding of music composer Anirudh Ravichander, which is taking place in Greece. The two wedding events have drawn attention from Tamil cinema fans.