Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar marries long-time partner Rajavelu

From television anchor to Tamil cinema actress

Priya Bhavani Shankar began her career as a news anchor before gaining popularity on television. She became widely recognised for her role in Vijay TV's serial Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai.

She made her debut as a lead actress in the Tamil film Meyaadha Maan, directed by Rathna Kumar. She subsequently appeared in films including Kadaikutty Singam, Monster, Mafia, Thiruchitrambalam, Pathu Thala, Indian 2 and Rathnam. She was also part of this year's successful film Irumudi, starring Ravi Teja.