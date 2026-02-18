Actress Pratyusha death case verdict: What the Supreme Court ruled after 23 years

What is the Supreme Court’s verdict in the actress Pratyusha death case?

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan, in a 60-page ruling, ruled out strangulation and rape, and upheld the two-year sentence awarded to Siddhartha Reddy for abetment to suicide. The court said poisoning had been established and that suicide by a pact constituted a culpable offence, and directed Reddy to surrender within four weeks, bringing the long-pending case to a legal conclusion, nearly 24 years after the incident.

The apex court also criticised Dr Muni Swamy for conducting the actress's post-mortem despite not being on duty or on call, noting that another doctor had been officially assigned at the mortuary on February 25, 2002. The Bench said his premature and erroneous opinion, amplified by media reports, triggered public controversy and suspicion of investigators, demonstrating how a single flawed report can distort public perception and derail justice.

The court went on to caution that allowing public sentiment to influence the course of an inquiry risks miscarriages of justice. "While public outrage is understandable in high-profile cases, it should never dictate the course of inquiry,” the Bench said.

(With PTI inputs)