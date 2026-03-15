Actress Poorna blessed with a baby girl

Taking to her Instagram page to share the happy news, the actress had said, "Our hearts are full, and our family is growing....Getting married and living with the one you love is a dream come true — but becoming parents has been the most beautiful chapter of all.

"Today, I’m beyond blessed and overwhelmed with joy to share that we are expecting our second baby. It’s said that children complete a family — and now, with our second little miracle on the way, our hearts feel even more complete."

The actress took the opportunity to thank all those who had stood by them, saying, "To everyone who has stood by us with love, prayers, and support — thank you. Your presence in our journey means more than words can say. We can’t wait for the days ahead — full of new laughter, tiny footsteps, and endless love."

It may be recalled that actress Poorna wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai in October 2022.