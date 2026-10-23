Actress Anumol extends welfare assistance to 50 women auto drivers

Anumol, who gained recognition through the web series Ayali and was recently seen in the film Paris Café, is known for her social initiatives and belief in equality. The idea for the programme emerged during a meeting with her fans, who suggested honouring economically independent women during the festival celebrating womanhood. She readily agreed to the proposal.

Interacting with the beneficiaries, Anumol appreciated their determination to work with dignity despite the challenges of driving autos during the day and night. She stressed the importance of women’s economic independence and access to healthcare and education, while urging them to support one another without discrimination.

She also encouraged the women to remain focused on their goals and not be discouraged by remarks about their appearance, colour or language.