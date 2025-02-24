Actress Andrea Jeremiah croons a song with both Tamil, Telugu lyrics for bilingual film Eleven

CHENNAI: In what is being seen as a first, the makers of director Lokkesh Ajls’s upcoming investigative thriller ‘Eleven’, have now released a song called ‘Tamugu‘ which has both Tamil and Telugu lyrics combined!

The peppy number, has been sung by actress Andrea, who has also danced to it. Music for this song has been scored by D Imman and lyrics are by Rakendu Mouli.

Being made under the banner of AR Entertainment, 'Eleven' will be an exciting investigative thriller featuring Naveen Chandra in the lead role. The film has been made in both Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about 'Tamugu', director Lokkesh Ajls said, "The song was created to match the fast-paced crime thriller nature of 'Eleven'. Since the movie has been made in both Tamil and Telugu, we decided to create the song with both language lyrics, and that's why we named it 'Tamugu'." He also mentioned that 'Eleven' is scheduled for release in theatres during the upcoming summer holidays.

After the success of their highly praised films 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal' and 'Sembi', Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari have produced 'Eleven' under the A R Entertainment banner. Director Lokkesh Ajls has previously worked as an associate director of Sundar C in films like 'Kalakalappu 2', 'Vantha Rajavathan Varuven', and 'Action'.

‘Eleven’ features popular Telugu actor Naveen Chandra, who has appeared in Tamil films like 'Sarvam', 'Sivappu', 'Bramman', 'Jigarthanda Double X', and 'Game Changer', in the lead. Actress Reyaa Hari, who previously starred in 'Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal', plays the female lead. The film also features notable performances from Abhirami (of 'Virumandi' fame), Dileepan (known for 'Vathikuchi'), and Rithvika (of 'Madras' fame).

Music for 'Eleven' has been composed by D. Imman, while cinematography is handled by Karthik Ashokan, a professional with experience in Bollywood. The film's editing is by National Award-winning editor Srikanth N.B.

Director Lokkesh Ajls shared his thoughts about 'Eleven', stating, "From start to finish, 'Eleven' will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience hooked. The talented actors and technical artistes who have collaborated on this film have made this a truly exciting project. I’m grateful to them and the producers. I am confident the film will captivate all audiences."



