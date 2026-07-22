Actress Abhirami: I can't stop thinking about what's happening at Jantar Mantar!

She went on to add, "I don't have all the answers. But I know I want my child to grow up believing that showing up matters. To everyone standing there right now - I see you."

Several actors from the south Indian film industries have expressed their support for the students protesting in New Delhi.

It may be recalled that Tamil actor Aegan was among the first to express support for the protestors. He had taken to his X timeline to express his thoughts on the developments. He said, "NEET is about the future of lakhs of students, not politics. The voices of students protesting in Delhi deserve to be heard with seriousness, transparency, and accountability. It’s time for action, not excuses. @cockroachisback #NEET #DelhiProtest."

The actor had also urged the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister to voice his support for the students. He had said, "@CMOTamilnadu Sir Please Voice Out For Students."

For the unaware, police lathicharged thousands of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and students, who marched from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament on Monday, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over recurring examination irregularities, including the NEET-UG paper leaks. The protest, which is still on despite the lathicharge, has gained in strength with student protests erupting in several states across the country.