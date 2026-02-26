Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tie the knot in Udaipur

The wedding, reportedly conducted as per Telugu Hindu traditions, was attended by close family members and a select group of friends, with the couple choosing to keep the celebrations intimate. Another ceremony is likely later, as per Rashmika's Kodava heritage.

Vijay and Rashmika had earlier shared screen space in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Their on-screen pairing in both films was well received, and over the years, they have often been linked together off screen as well. However, the actors have largely remained private about their relationship.