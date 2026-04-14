Actor Yogi Babu tells Platform X: This delay is extremely disappointing!

Taking to his X timeline, Yogi Babu shared screenshots of the transaction and wrote, "It has been more than three months since ₹30,000 was debited from my account for the Blue Tick verification, yet the verification has still not been processed. This delay is extremely disappointing. Requesting the concerned team to look into this immediately and resolve the issue."

However, soon after the actor posted the screenshots of the transactions, several followers pointed out to him that he could have been scammed by conmen as there were several red flags in the screen shots shared.