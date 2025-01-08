Actor Vishal not hospitalised, clarifies manager, calls rumours false

CHENNAI: Scotching rumours swirling on social media that actor Vishal faced a health complication and was admitted to a hospital for treatment, his manager said it was false with no factual basis.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the manager clarified that the news about Vishal being admitted to the hospital was false. The actor had body pain and fatigue due to fever, and was currently taking rest at home as advised by the doctor, he said, adding that he is expected to be back on his feet in a day or two.

Vishal had recently attended the audio launch of his film Madha Gaja Raja, helmed by Sundar C, which is scheduled to be released on January 12. This film was expected to hit the screens way back in 2013 Pongal but was postponed due to various reasons.

The film also stars Santhanam, Sonu Sood, Anjali, and Varalaxmi in pivotal roles. Vijay Antony has composed the music for the film.