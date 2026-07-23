Actor Vimal sentenced to one year in Rs 4.5 crore cheque dishonour case

Following the dishonour of the cheque, Gopi filed a complaint against Vimal before the Court of Small Causes, Chennai, presided over by XI Judge RD Aarthi, under the provisions relating to cheque dishonour. Vimal had earlier appeared before the court and was examined during the course of the trial.

Delivering the judgment, Judge RD Aarthi held that the charges against Vimal had been proved and sentenced him to one year of imprisonment. The court also directed him to repay the cheque amount.