Actor Vikram's next 'Chiyaan 63' goes on floors

CHENNAI: Sathya Jyothi Films has officially commenced the shooting of its next grand production, 'Chiyaan 63.' The film, which marks Chiyaan Vikram’s 63rd outing as a lead actor, is directed by Anand Shankar.
The film marks the reunion of the director-actor duo after Iru Murugan in 2016.
With shooting now underway, the makers are planning to complete the entire film in a single uninterrupted schedule with extensive pre-production work already completed.
The makers have said that 'Chiyaan 63' will be a family action thriller with an emotionally engaging story and high-octane action sequences, one that would appeal to all audiences.
Besides Vikram, the film features MS Bhaskar, Urvashi, Samyuktha Hegde, Riya Shibu, VTV Ganesh, Subash Selvam, and Vishnu G, in addition to other actors.
'Chiyaan 63' is being presented by TG Thyagarajan and produced by Senthil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, with Santhosh Narayanan being roped in to score the music.
The film's technical crew includes cinematographer RD Rajasekhar ISC and production designer Rajeevan.
Dialogues are penned by Shan Karuppusamy, while action sequences and dance choreography are handled by Stunt Silva and Brinda, respectively.
Editing is by Raymond Derrick Crasta, with Surya Rajeevan serving as art director. Poornima Ramasamy is the costume designer, Gopi Prasannaa oversees publicity design, and Theni Murugan is the stills photographer.