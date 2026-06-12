Actor Vikram's next 'Chiyaan 63' goes on floors

The film marks the reunion of the director-actor duo after Iru Murugan in 2016.

With shooting now underway, the makers are planning to complete the entire film in a single uninterrupted schedule with extensive pre-production work already completed.

The makers have said that 'Chiyaan 63' will be a family action thriller with an emotionally engaging story and high-octane action sequences, one that would appeal to all audiences.