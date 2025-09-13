Actor Vijay Antony to turn his production house into a public limited company in 2027

CHENNAI: Well known music director, actor and producer Vijay Antony has now announced that his production house, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, is to turn into a public limited company in the year 2027.

Vijay Antony made this announcement at the pre-release event of his upcoming film, 'Sakthi Thirumagan', which has been directed by critically acclaimed director Arun Prabhu.

Speaking at the event, Vijay Antony said, "I have been calling and giving opportunities to a lot of new and young directors. In fact, it was I who called Romeo director Vinayak (to work with him on a film). Likewise, it was I who called director Joshua."

He then went on to say,"I. with my individual strength, can produce only four or five films in a year. But I want to help more people. I want to motivate more new youngsters and bring out more good content. I also want to produce in different languages. I need to have more (financial) strength for this. That will not be possible by just Vijay Anotony's strength. That strength will come only if Vijay Antony Film Corporation becomes a public limited company. Therefore, Vijay Antony Film Corporation will turn a public limited company in 2027."

For the unaware, the censor board has already cleared director Arun Prabhu's eagerly awaited neo political thriller, Sakthi Thirumagan, for release with an U/A certificate. The film is scheduled to hit screens on September 19 this year.

It may be recalled that actor Vijay Antony had clarified in an event earlier that the politics his film would showcase would be universal.

Vijay Antony had said, "The politics spoken in Sakthi Thirumagan will be universal. It is not confined to any particular party or nation. This is politics that happens all around the world. I have no plans to come to politics. I have done political films before this like Kodiyil Oruvan and Yeman. Sakthi Thirumagan will have full time politics and this will be from the viewpoint of director Arun. This is a dimension of politics that you wouldn't have seen before."

Both actor Vijay Antony and the film's director Arun Prabhu have said that the film will talk people's politics and that it will be something that people can relate to.

Sakthi Thirumagan has triggered huge interest among audiences and fans for a number of reasons. The first is that the film has been directed by Arun Prabhu. Both of Arun’s previous films ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Vaazhl’ were critically acclaimed. The other reason why the film has raised expectations is that this will be Vijay Antony’s 25th film.

A teaser that had been released by the makers earlier has led to audiences gaining the impression that the film will be a gripping thriller that is likely to have audiences on the edge of their seats for the most part.

The teaser begins with the birth of a child. It is soon followed by a number of characters raving about the biggest scam of the nation. As politicians, bureaucrats, cops and the public wonder who is behind this scam, they realise that they are in the dark and that a man named Kittu is behind it...

Shakthi Thirumagan has been produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and features a musical score by Vijay Antony. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav among others. Shelley Calist is handling the cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor of the film.



