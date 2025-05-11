Actor Super Good Subramani succumbs to cancer at 58

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Super Good Subramani passed away on Saturday night in Chennai after a prolonged battle with cancer. He was in the final stage of cancer and succumbed to death at 58. His final rites will take place at his residence today.

Known for his performance in the films Pariyerum Perumal, Rajini Murugan and Pisaasu, among others, Subramani earned the Super Good before his name for his long-term association with Super Good Films.

A few days ago, his family sought help as they couldn't manage the medical expenses, and the word started spreading when KPY Bala posted a video about it and supported the actor during the financial constraints.

The film fraternity is mourning the death of Subramani and conveying their condolences to the departed soul's family.