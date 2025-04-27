Actor 'Super Good' Subramani battles cancer, seeks aid from CM Stalin, DyCM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Actor 'Super Good' Subramani, known for his roles in films like Rajini Murugan, Jai Bhim, and Soorarai Pottru, is battling cancer and has appealed for financial assistance for himself and his family from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

According to a report in Daily Thanthi, doctors have confirmed that the veteran actor is in the fourth stage of cancer and is undergoing intensive treatment at Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH).

As the actor fights for his life, he is facing severe financial difficulties. His wife, Radha, has appealed to members of the film industry and the government for immediate support.

Meanwhile, actor and Vijay TV personality KPY Bala has stepped forward to support him by donating Rs 75,000. Bala has also released a video urging others to come forward and help Subramani during this difficult time.











