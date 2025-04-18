Actor Shri under expert medical care, says family

CHENNAI: For the past few days, news about actor Shriram of Vazhakku En 18/9 and Maanagaram fame was doing rounds on social media. The actor, in an unrecognisable state, was seen releasing videos and reels, prompting many netizens to question his mental state and well-being.

On Friday, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj shared an official statement about Shriram's health condition on his social media handles, on behalf of actor's family and friends.

“We would like to inform that Shriram is under expert medical care and is currently taking some time off social media following doctor's advice,” the statement read.

They also requested to respect his need for privacy as he focuses on recovery and well-being.

“Speculations and misinformation can be extremely distressing and we urge all media platforms both online and offline to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified updates about his health,” it added.

They went on to request media platforms to remove any objectionable content or interviews based on his current condition.









Also Read: 'Maanagaram' fame Sri's new look shocks fans, raises concern over his health]