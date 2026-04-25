Actor Shiva Rajkumar to star in action-drama 'Bail'

MUMBAI: Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is set to appear in an action-drama movie, titled, "Bail", the makers have announced.
The makers unveiled the first look of the film, which coincides with Shiva Rajkumar's father Dr Rajkumar's 97th birth anniversary, on Friday.
The film is directed by Pavan Wadeyar, best known for delivering hit films like "Govindayamanaha," "Googly", "Ranavikrama", "Natasaarvabhowma Raymo", among others.
It is produced by Venkata K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.
The film marks the maiden collaboration between the director and the Kannada movie star.
Wadeyar said it's a dream come true moment for him to be directing Shiva Rajkumar.
"This one is going to be a movie that is extremely special to both me and the production house. Working with Shivanna is a dream come true. He has been an icon for decades and to be presenting him in a way that hasn’t been done before is something I am very excited," the director said in a statement.
Narayan said he feels honoured to collaborate with Shiva Rajkumar and Wadeyar on this film.
"'Bail' is a very special project for us that balances strong storytelling with distinctive cinematic vision," the producer said.