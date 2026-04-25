Actor Shiva Rajkumar to star in action-drama 'Bail'

"This one is going to be a movie that is extremely special to both me and the production house. Working with Shivanna is a dream come true. He has been an icon for decades and to be presenting him in a way that hasn’t been done before is something I am very excited," the director said in a statement.

Narayan said he feels honoured to collaborate with Shiva Rajkumar and Wadeyar on this film.

"'Bail' is a very special project for us that balances strong storytelling with distinctive cinematic vision," the producer said.