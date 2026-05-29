Actor Satyendra succumbs to ill health

CHENNAI: Actor Satyendra, who was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital due to health complications, succumbed without responding to treatment on Thursday. Hospital authorities are attempting to reach out to his relatives to hand over the body.
Satyendra, who has acted in small roles in feature films, has been a regular at the film festivals in the city for over a decade now and has also gained prominence on social media for his commentary on films.
Actor-producer Vishal took to his social media and expressed his condolences and stated that the Nadigar Sangam too is following up in reaching out to his relatives.
“May his soul rest in peace. Spoke to the (Police) Inspector. He said they have tried to reach out to his relatives. Have informed our Nadigar Sangam staff. They are following up,” Vishal said.