Actor Raju’s Bun Butter Jam sails high mid-sea

CHENNAI: For the first time in the Tamil film industry, the second-look poster of Bigg Boss-fame Raju’s Bun Butter Jam was unveiled on a cruise ship. On Friday, the makers shared a glimpse video from the event.

The poster, featuring the lead actors, was filled with fantasy elements. Bun Butter Jam delves into the realistic take on contemporary relationships of Gen Z, laced with an engrossing and entertaining package.

A Rain of Arrows Entertainment Suresh Subramanian’s new project, the film is written and directed by Raghav Mirdath

Aadhiya Prasad and Bhavya Trikha are the female leads in the film, with Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshni, Charlie, Michael Thangadurai and VJ Pappu playing crucial roles.

Bun Butter Jam has music by Nivas K Prasanna, with cinematography by Babu Kumar IE and editing by John Abraham.