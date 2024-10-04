Actor Rajinikanth thanks PM Modi, CM Stalin for wishes amid recovery

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth has expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and several others who wished him a speedy recovery following his recent health scare.

On September 30, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Greams Road here where he underwent a stent procedure the following day to seal off a swelling in his aorta, the main blood vessel leaving his heart.

Post the non-surgical procedure, he was in the ICU for observation after which the 73-year-old actor was discharged earlier today.

Rajinikanth then took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to thank those who wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, "While I was in the hospital, I received numerous heartfelt wishes for my speedy recovery from my political friends, colleagues in the film industry, my friends, well-wishers, and media friends. My deepest thanks to all of you. I also extend my heartfelt gratitude to my fans, who are like gods to me, and to everyone who prayed for my recovery and sent me their love," the actor said in the tweet.

In separate tweets, Rajinikanth also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and actor Amitabh Bachchan for their prayers and prayers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in director TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, which is releasing on October 10. The film also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan and Ritika Singh in pivotal roles.

Reportedly, the senior actor was also shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie for a few weeks before his hospitalisation.