Actor Rahman’s next set in the 80s

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Komala and Hari Bhaskaran under the banner of Komala Hari Pictures. Titled as Production No. 4, the film’s official title will be announced soon.

Based on a true story connected to supernatural incidents that unfolded in the southern districts during the mid-1980s, involving bloodshed and unsettling events, the film will be a compelling narrative, according to the makers.