Actor Rahman’s next set in the 80s

CHENNAI: Director Bharathi Balakumaran is at the helm of actor Rahman’s upcoming film, which is touted to be a folklore mystery. Set in the 1980s, the story revolves around a Zamindar character who struggles to protect his family from a series of supernatural occurrences.
The film is being produced on a grand scale by Komala and Hari Bhaskaran under the banner of Komala Hari Pictures. Titled as Production No. 4, the film’s official title will be announced soon.
Based on a true story connected to supernatural incidents that unfolded in the southern districts during the mid-1980s, involving bloodshed and unsettling events, the film will be a compelling narrative, according to the makers.
Actor Vishva plays the lead role. The shooting of the film is scheduled to commence from the 22nd of this month and will continue extensively, with portions also planned to be filmed in Chennai.