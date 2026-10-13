Actor Prasanna tells Sneha: I don't tell you often enough how much I admire you!

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post on the occasion of Sneha's birthday, Prasanna, who posted a series of pictures of Sneha, wrote, "Every picture I've clicked of you carries so much love and admiration for the incredible woman you are! I watch you work tirelessly, chase your dreams, be the most devoted mother, and still find time to be my best friend, biggest strength and favourite travel partner!"

He went on to add, "But what I love just as much is that ridiculously funny, mischievous little brat in you that only I get to see! The one who drives me crazy and makes me laugh like no one else! I don't tell you often enough how much I admire you, Kannamma. Your strength, your heart and the way you love make me fall for you in new ways every day. Happy birthday @realactress_sneha , my love! I'd choose you in every lifetime… tantrums, trouble and all."

It may be recalled that actor Prasanna, who is known for having delivered several commendable performances, had disclosed that he was looking to realise two of his long pending dreams-- that of becoming a commercial pilot and an AI expert, thanks to the inspiration he had received from actor Ajith Kumar.

In an exclusive interview to IANS earlier, Prasanna, who had acted with Ajith Kumar in 'Good, Bad, Ugly', had said, "This year is going to be very different for me. I have dug out two of the wishes that have been on my bucket list for a long time and am realising them."