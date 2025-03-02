Actor Nani announces trailer release date of Court – State Vs A Nobody through interesting video clip

CHENNAI: Actor Nani on Saturday released a video clip to announce the trailer release date of his production house’s next film, ‘Court – State Vs A Nobody’, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Nani wrote, “Truth will always find its way. Nothing will or nothing can change that. This film and this team will make you proud on March 14th. Trailer on 7th. #Court”

He also shared a link to a YouTube video that not just gave a glimpse of the film but also announced that the trailer of the film would be released on Friday.

The video clip shared by Nani shows two youngsters – a boy and a girl who only know each other over phone and continue to keep talking to one another. The boy who is eager to meet the girl asks her when they can meet and she keeps telling him that she will let him know when the time comes. Simultaneously, a man named Shanmukha Reddy from Vizag is trying to meet his lawyer Mohan Rao. The lawyer’s assistant tells him that he can meet the lawyer on Friday as Saturday and Sunday are court holidays, allowing the lawyer time to discuss the case in detail. The clip ends with Friday, indicating that the trailer of the film would release next Friday.

The film has triggered huge interest as it is being presented by Nani’s production house, Wall Poster Cinema.

Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the film features Priyadarshi in the lead. It will also feature a host of actors including Harsh Roshan, Sridevi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi and Rajasekhar Aningi in pivotal roles.

Co-produced by Deepthi Ganta, the film has cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman and music by Vijai Bulganin. Editing for the film is by Karthika Srinivas and screenplay is by Ram Jagadeesh, Karthikeya Sreenivass and Vamsidhar Sirigiri.



