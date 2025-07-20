Actor Nakkhul sings for Lydian Nadhaswaram; Says the experience has left him feeling inspired and filled with gratitude

CHENNAI: Well known Tamil actor Nakkhul, who has sung in musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram's 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos' project, says the experience has left him feeling inspired and filled with gratitude.

Taking to his social media pages to pen a lengthy post on his experience of singing a small part of the 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos', Nakkhul said, "I had the privilege of singing for the extraordinary @lydiannadhaswaramofficial. There was something incredibly humbling about just being there around people who live and breathe their art."

The actor went on to say, "I already knew Lydian was a prodigy , humble, brilliant, and one of a kind. But after meeting his family, I instantly understood where it all came from! They don’t just support music… I realised they all live and breathe music."

"What do you say when talent, humility, and grace come together so effortlessly? I was honestly at a loss for words and completely in awe of them. I came in to sing, and left with deep gratitude in my heart, feeling inspired and humbled in the best ways. Wishing you the best always. Upward and onward," he said.

For the unaware, Lydian Nadhaswaram, who wowed the world and made India proud by winning the CBS talent show, The World's Best, in 2019, had recently announced that his eagerly awaited project, 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos' would release on September 6 this year.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, the young musical genius had said, "Happy World Music Day! Celebrating music with a glimpse into one of the most meaningful projects of my life 'THE THIRUKKURAL 1330 – Musical Ethos' Chapter 1 - India. Releasing September 6, 2025. Venue, release format, and full details will be announced soon. More updates on the way!"

He also went on to say, "This project features 1000+ voices, spanning across genres from all over the world, along with a few new musical styles born along the way — all woven together to bring the immortal words of Thiruvalluvar into sound, along with their meanings."

The Thirukkuṟaḷ, a classic Tamil language text containing 1,330 short couplets called Kurals, is hailed as one of the greatest literary creations around the world. Each of the Kurals is made up of seven words. The book, which contains teachings on virtues, wealth and love, is recognised for its universality and secular nature. Now, Lydian's attempt to present the contents of this book in musical format is eagerly awaited.

It may be recalled that Lydian happens to be the one and only student of ace music director Ilaiyaraaja, who recently created history by becoming the first Indian to present a western classical symphony at the Eventim Apollo theatre in London in March this year.

Lydian, who hails from Chennai, was just 17 years when he appeared on The World's Best on CBS in the year 2019 and won, earning a prize money of a million dollars.

The youngster, who can play as many as 14 musical instruments including the drums, the tabla and the guitar, is known for his incredible piano playing skills.