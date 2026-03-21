Actor Naga Chaitanya on exploring "slightly darker space" for his VFX-heavy ''Vrushakarma''

"As an actor, I'm always trying to do something different from my previous films. It is very much a conscious shift for me from film to film. Being associated with a mythical thriller set in a slightly darker space is something I have not done before," Chaitanya said.

In an email interview with PTI, the 39-year-old actor, who was recently honoured with the Telangana Gaddar Film Award for Best Actor, for his role Thandel Raju in 'Thandel', opened up about the "creative hunger" that led him to play an adventurous treasure hunter in what is being touted as the most VFX-heavy project of his career.

In a way, playing 'Thandel' Raju, Chaitanya said, set the ball rolling. "It came at a remarkable moment in my 17-year career in the Telugu film industry," the actor added.