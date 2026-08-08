Actor Mohanlal apologises after visa issue forces cancellation of stage show in Sydney

The event was reportedly cancelled after Mohanlal could not travel to Sydney.

"I am speaking to you from Singapore. I don't know how to express my grief. I am in a very sad situation. It has been almost 50 years since I entered the film industry. Perhaps I am the actor from India who has performed in the largest number of shows," he said.

Mohanlal said he had performed at shows in the US, Germany, the UK and Ireland this year and that the Sydney event had been planned with a good concept.

"Everyone with me, including K S Chithra, is there. But I don't know, somehow it happened. For the first time in my life, I did not get my visa. I don't know how it happened. It could be a technical or clerical mistake, or an AI-generated issue. I am not going into further details of what it is," he said.

Taking responsibility for the situation, he said, "I am taking all the blame on myself. I am telling you that it is my fault. I am very sorry about it."

Mohanlal said the organisers and his team had made every effort to make the event possible.