Actor Megha Akash gets engaged to longtime partner Saai Vishnu; see pics here

CHENNAI: It’s engagement season across film industries. Following actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari's engagement in April and Naga Chaitanya and Shobita Dhulipala exchanging rings a couple of weeks back, actor Megha Akash on Thursday got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Saai Vishnu.

Sharing photos from a shoot taken on the special day, the actor wrote, on Instagram: "My Vish came true. To love, laughter, and our happily ever after. Engaged to the love of my life (sic)."

For the engagement, the actor wore a beige silk saree with traditional temple jewellery while her partner Saai Vishnu donned a silk shirt and dhoti combo.

She also hinted in an Instagram story that she had waited eight years to post a picture with him.

Megha Akash started her career alongside actor Dhanush in ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’, directed by Gautham Menon. The song 'Maruvaarthai' in the film became an instant hit propelling her into the limelight.

Following that, she did a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, including ‘Petta’, ‘Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven’, ‘Dear Megha’, and ‘Raja Raja Chozha’. She was last seen in Vijay Milton's ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’, which had Vijay Antony in the lead. Megha Akash will next appear in the Telugu film ‘Sahkutumbanam’.