Actor Keerthy Suresh marries Antony Thattil in traditional ceremony in Goa, check pics here

CHENNAI: Actor Keerthy Suresh married her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a traditional South Indian ceremony in Goa on Thursday.

The actor shared her wedding pictures on her social media accounts with the hashtag #ForTheLoveOfNyke.

















The ceremony was also attended by actor and TVK president Vijay, who had previously worked with Keerthy Suresh in Bairavaa and Sarkar. A picture of him from the wedding has been going viral on social media.

















Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Tamil film Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar. She is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John (an adaptation of the Vijay-starrer Tamil hit Theri), which is scheduled to release on December 25.