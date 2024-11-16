Actor Jayam Ravi appears before family court seeking divorce

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi appeared in person before Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre on Friday seeking divorce from his wife Aarti.

The family court in Chennai issued directions to Ravi and his wife Aarti to appear before the Tamil Nadu Mediation and Conciliation Centre (TNMCC) to go through the conciliation process regarding their marital dispute.

Pursuant to the direction, the actor appeared before TNMCC and discussed his divorce petition with the mediator. As Aarti was not able to appear for the talks, the matter was posted to November 27 for further proceedings.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti got married in 2009. After 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate.

Following this, on September 9, Jayam Ravi announced his divorce from Aarti and said the decision was taken after careful consideration for the goodness of all the persons involved.

The issue came to public attention after open statements by both Ravi and Aarti, and when a woman singer’s name was dragged into the marital dispute.