Actor Imran Khan to move HC against notice asking him to leave country for taking part in protest

Khan, a US national, is likely to file a petition in the high court by Friday or Monday through his advocate Zulfikar Memon from MZM Legal.

As per the plea, no provision of the law or any rule prohibits an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cardholder from participating in a protest.

The petition termed the Mumbai police notice, asking the 43-year-old actor to leave the country by October 28, as "drastic".

Once filed, the plea is likely to be mentioned before a division bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna for urgent hearing.