Actor Govinda admitted to hospital after feeling disoriented, says friend

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Govinda has been admitted to a hospital in suburban Juhu after he experienced disorientation and briefly lost consciousness at home, his legal advisor and friend Lalit Bindal said.

The 61-year-old actor is now stable and undergoing tests at the CritiCare hospital, Bindal added.

"He felt disoriented at around 8:30 pm yesterday and became unconscious. The family then consulted the doctor, who prescribed him some medicine. But he still felt weakness. So we consulted the doctor again and on his advice, we took him to the hospital. He is now stable and resting. Doctors are monitoring him," Bindal told PTI.

Earlier, Bindal had said the actor fainted in the evening and was immediately taken to the CritiCare hospital.

He also shared the health update about Govinda on Instagram.

"My dear and respected @govinda_herono1 has been admitted in hospital with complaints of disorientation and unconscious (sic). I pray for his speedy recovery," he posted.

In October last year, Govinda was rushed to CritiCare hospital after his licensed revolver allegedly misfired, resulting in a bullet wound to his knee.

The actor, a member of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident.