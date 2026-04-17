Actor Gautham Ram Karthik reveals the biggest mistake of his career

CHENNAI: In an interview promoting his new film, Mr X, actor Gautham Ram Karthik has revealed that his film, Muthuramalingam one he regrets; perhaps even the worst mistake of his career.
He claimed he did not have enough understanding at the time, adding that “I may have made a few wrong decisions, but I learned from them and shaped my journey.”
For a while, he completely avoided films of the genre as he wanted to try something different.
However, he eventually returned to the screen with Devarattam, directed by Muthaiya. “I still have fear when it comes to mass films. I see myself as an actor, not someone who can constantly do mass masala films,” he added, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Muthuramalingam, directed by Rajadurai, hit the screens in 2017. It starred Gautham Ram Karthik along with actors like Priya Anand and Napolean. The music for the film was composed by Ilaiyaraaja. Unfortunately, the film faced poor reception from audiences.
Gautham Ram Karthik debuted with Mani Ratnam’s film, Kadal and has consistently starred in films such as Vai Raja Vai, Rangoon, August 16 1947 and Pathu Thala. Recently, he is starring in Manu Anand’s Mr X, alongside Arya, Manju Warrier and Sarathkumar.
The film follows intelligence operatives dealing with a high-stakes national security threat involving a lost nuclear device and a wider espionage conspiracy.