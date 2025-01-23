Actor Aruldoss slams director Mysskin for controversial speech

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Mysskin has been taking the flak from several quarters post his speech at the recently-concluded Bottle Radha press meet. In the press meet Mysskin not only glorified alcoholism but also used derogatory words on the stage that had directors Vetrimaaran, Ameer and Pa Ranjith. Apart from that he also spoke about directors Bala and ace composer Ilaiyaraaja in a disrespectful manner.

This did not go well with several people in the Tamil cinema industry. While a lot of who's who of Kollywood chose to maintain silence over the issue, actor Aruldoss tore apart Mysskin on stage. The actor, who was present at the 2K Love Story press meet lashed out at the filmmaker. He condemned Mysskin's behaviour and said, "Mysskin's behaviour was disappointing, to say the least. That is not a forum to use obscene language."

Aruldoss also questioned Mysskin's disrespect towards director Bala and composer Ilaiyaaraja on stage. "Who gave him the authority to talk in such a disparaging manner? Mysskin thinks he is an intellectual filmmaker. But he isn't one. He has been a repeated offender in several stages recently and I strongly condemn this," he added.

Earlier, filmmaker-actor Lakshmy Ramakrishnan too called Mysskin's act unjustifiable and director Lenin Bharathi expressed his disappointment with the way the Thupparivaalan director spoke.