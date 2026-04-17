Actor Ajith’s Billa to re-release in theatres on his 55th birthday

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar’s 2007 blockbuster release, Billa, is set to re-release on the big screen on the occasion of the actor’s 55th birthday, on May 1.
The film has been enhanced using modern 4K technology and will play in 150 theatres across Tamil Nadu, from May 1.
Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Billa became a blockbuster hit after its original release almost 20 years ago.
Although the film is a remake of Rajinikanth’s 1980 film of the same name, Ajith’s acting prowess and the style of the film itself set it apart in the hearts of viewers. The fact that the film was re-released in 2021 is noteworthy.
Billa follows Ajith Kumar who plays a double role as David Billa, an underworld don, and his look-alike, Saravana Velu. The plot revolves around Velu being trained to infiltrate Billa's gang after Billa is killed, leading to a series of action-packed events as he navigates the criminal underworld to prove his innocence and take down the gang.
Actresses Nayanthara and Namitha had starred alongside Ajith in the film.
Yuvan Shankar Raja’s music composition for the film, especially chartbusters like My Name is Billa and Seval Kodi, had also received widespread praise by audiences.