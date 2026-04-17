Actor Ajith’s Billa to re-release in theatres on his 55th birthday

Although the film is a remake of Rajinikanth’s 1980 film of the same name, Ajith’s acting prowess and the style of the film itself set it apart in the hearts of viewers. The fact that the film was re-released in 2021 is noteworthy.

Billa follows Ajith Kumar who plays a double role as David Billa, an underworld don, and his look-alike, Saravana Velu. The plot revolves around Velu being trained to infiltrate Billa's gang after Billa is killed, leading to a series of action-packed events as he navigates the criminal underworld to prove his innocence and take down the gang.