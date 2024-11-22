Actor Ajith Kumar gifts luxury car to wife Shalini on her birthday

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar has gifted a luxury Lexus car to his wife Shalini on her 44th birthday.

On Thursday, a photo of Shalini posing alongside the Lexus car went viral on social media.

Shalini, who began her career as a child artist, acted alongside Ajith Kumar in Amarkalam. Later, they fell in love and got married on April 24, 2000, and have two children, Anoushka and Aadvik.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajith Kumar is awaiting the release of VidaaMuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. He also has Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, slated for release on Pongal 2025.

The actor will also return to his motor racing career in 2025. He has started his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing, and will make his debut in the Michelin 24H Series at the 20th edition of the Michelin 24H in Dubai, competing in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category.