Absolutely uneducated: Parineeti on trolls targeting actresses over postpartum weight

"Since, I don't spend much time on social media, I don't get to read about any kind of trolling. I don't even know the trolling that is happening around me or around people. I actually don't know most of it because that's how insignificant I feel it is. It's really a waste of time,” she said, adding she usually refrains from discussing other people's bodies and lives.

The actor, who is set to make a comeback to acting with the upcoming Netflix series "Shaque", questioned whether those indulging in it were “seeking attention” or trying to “build a career on social media”. She said there is no such discrimination for mothers in the film industry.

Parineeti said that she was pregnant while filming for the project and thanked the makers for their complete support and professionalism.

“I’m in rooms every single day where I’ve never been asked about my motherhood or my looks or anything. I speak about the work that is being offered to me, and it's being offered to me, knowing who I am or what my talent or ability is. And that conversation is about what I’ll bring to the role, what I’ll do in the film, and whether I’ll be able to do it or not,” she said.

“So, you are being cast for who you are, what you look like and the talent that you bring to the table, nothing else. I think it is more the media and the outsiders who talk about it much more. Actually, the industry doesn't do so much of it,” she added.

Actor Soni Razdan, who stars alongside Parineeti in “Shaque…”, questioned such trolling in a civilised society.

"I saw a post about Sarah Jessica Parker from ‘Sex and the City’, with lines (under her eyes), grey hair here, looking absolutely gorgeous. She said, ‘Am I not supposed to grow old?' So, what is this society we are living in?’,” Razdan said.

“That starts to question, point fingers at or make fun of women, mainly women, right, who have had a baby or who are aging or who are not looking the way they did when they were 25, now they are 45 and they don't look the same. There is such a thing as aging, growing old, having a baby, and all kinds of things,” she added.

“Shaque: Trust No One”, a psychological thriller series, will make its debut on Netflix on September 24.