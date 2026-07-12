Abishan Jeevinth tells Shiva Rajkumar: Incredibly proud to share screen with you

For the unaware, director Gautham Sivaraman's film featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead is being produced by Balamurugan A under the banner of Drama Company. The film, which was launched in June this year with great fanfare, will feature Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan Jeevinth. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin.

Abishan Jeevinth wasn't the only one to wish Shiva Rajkumar. Several other film industry professionals too wished the Kannada star, on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday.