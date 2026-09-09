Abishan Jeevinth, Shivarajkumar film titled Picasso

CHENNAI: The upcoming film starring Abishan Jeevinth and Kannada star Shivarajkumar has been titled Picasso. The first-look poster and title were unveiled by actor-director Rishab Shetty on Monday.
Directed by debutant Gowtham Sivaraman, the film brings together Abishan and Shivarajkumar in what marks an interesting cross-industry collaboration. The makers have announced that the film will be released in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu, widening its theatrical reach beyond Tamil cinema. Abishan, sharing the title announcement, wrote that Picasso would be “everyone’s favourite” and confirmed the three-language release.
The film also features Shivani Nagaram, Yogalakshmi and Gana Vinoth in important roles. For Abishan, Picasso marks a reunion with Yogalakshmi, following their association in his directorial debut Tourist Family. Abishan subsequently made his acting debut as a lead with With Love, which featured Anaswara Rajan.
The film had gone on floors earlier this year, with the makers releasing a glimpse introducing the project. The shooting was recently wrapped, ahead of the title and first-look reveal. The first-look poster features Abishan and Shivarajkumar in traditional attire, offering a glimpse of the film's rural setting and giving the title announcement a distinct visual identity.
Picasso is produced by A Balamurugan under the Drama Company banner. Leon James has composed the music, while Pragadeesh Prabhu S is the cinematographer and Sureshkumar K is the editor. Viju Vijayan has handled the art direction.
The actor was recently seen in Ram Charan's Peddi and is also set to reprise his role as Narasimha in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.