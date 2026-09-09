Abishan Jeevinth, Shivarajkumar film titled Picasso

Directed by debutant Gowtham Sivaraman, the film brings together Abishan and Shivarajkumar in what marks an interesting cross-industry collaboration. The makers have announced that the film will be released in Tamil, Kannada and Telugu, widening its theatrical reach beyond Tamil cinema. Abishan, sharing the title announcement, wrote that Picasso would be “everyone’s favourite” and confirmed the three-language release.

The film also features Shivani Nagaram, Yogalakshmi and Gana Vinoth in important roles. For Abishan, Picasso marks a reunion with Yogalakshmi, following their association in his directorial debut Tourist Family. Abishan subsequently made his acting debut as a lead with With Love, which featured Anaswara Rajan.