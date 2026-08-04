Abishan Jeevinth plays Sugan in Shiva Rajkumar's upcoming film

For the unaware, director Gautham Sivaraman's film featuring Abishan Jeevinth and Shiva Rajkumar in the lead is being produced by Balamurugan A under the banner of Drama Company. The film, which was launched in June this year with great fanfare, will feature Shivani Nagaram as the female lead opposite Abishan Jeevinth. Apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature a host of actors including Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan and Benjamin.

On the technical front, the film will have music by one of the best music directors in the Tamil film industry, Leon James. It will also have cinematography by Pragadeesh Prabhu and editing by Suresh Kumar.