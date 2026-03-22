Abi Nakshatra, Balaji Sakthivel's characters in Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Kaattaan' revealed

Taking to its social media timelines, the OTT platform Jio Hotstar Tamil, on which the web series is to be streamed wrote, "Step into the world of #Kaattaan and meet the faces you won’t forget. #HotstarSpecials Muthu Engira #Kaattaan streaming from March 27 only on #Jiohotstar. Created by M.Manikandan and Directed by M.Manikandan & B.Ajithkumar."

The makers disclosed that while actress Abi Nakshatra plays a character called Sittu, director Balaji Sakthivel will portray a character called Meesai Perusu. Risha Jacobs will be seen playing a character called Meena and Irshad Ali would be seen as Benny. Actress Parvathy plays a character called Lalitha, while Sudev Nair will be seen as Johny.