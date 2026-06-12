Abi Nakshathra-starrer 'Aatti’ will have a sequel: Esakki Karvanan

“The film is about women transforming into divine figures who punish those who commit wrongs and oppress women. The story explores who these women are and how they carry out that justice. In a way, it reflects the idea behind today’s ‘Singappen Padai’,” the producer, who also plays the lead role in the film, disclosed.

He also revealed that a sequel to the film had been planned and hopes that the film would inspire women by highlighting the strength and resilience of women in ancient Tamil society.