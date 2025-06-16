Abhishek Banerjee meets Kamal Hassan in Chennai: I will treasure this moment forever

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Banerjee in a special meeting held in Chennai with legendary actor Kamal Hassan, who recently watched “Stolen” and personally congratulated the team for making such an outstanding film.

Abhishek said: “I have grown up in Kalpakkam near Chennai watching Kamal Hassan sir's films. He is an absolute legend and a constant source of inspiration for actors like me.”

“To receive appreciation from him for Stolen feels like a dream. This validation means the world to me, and I will treasure this moment forever,” he added.

The team of Stolen including Abhishek, director Karan Tejpal and producer Gaurav Dhingra made a personal visit to Chennai.

‘Stolen’ is focused on the abduction of a five-month old child which belongs to an impoverished tribal woman. Witnessing this harrowing event, the wealthy brothers Gautam and Raman decide to help her out. As the investigation into this kidnapping deepens, many dark angles of society that remain hidden under our noses are revealed.

The film had a successful international run with its premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, a special mention in Zurich, and a packed house at the BFI London Film Festival.

‘Stolen’ is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Studio. It co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles.

A few days ago, Abhishek had said he likes to completely believe in the character he’s playing, and unless he feels it in his gut, he can’t do justice to the performance.

He said: “Honestly, when I first read the script for Stolen, I loved the story and the character, but I felt there were certain creative aspects that needed deeper exploration—especially with the character’s emotional arc.”

“I’m the kind of actor who likes to completely believe in the character I’m playing, and unless I feel it in my gut, I can’t do justice to the performance."

The actor also revealed that being an executive producer for the film Stolen he initially had creative differences with Stolen’s producer, Gaurav Dhingra, which almost led him to step away from the project.

Abhishek said that the producer made him feel heard, and that’s rare in the industry.

“It wasn’t about egos—it was about making the film the best it could be. I think that’s what great collaborations are made of—creative differences that lead to honest conversations, and ultimately to something even better than what you first imagined. I’m grateful to Gautam for going the extra mile and helping us align our visions.”

“That’s what gave me the confidence to say yes and fully commit to the film. Two days later, we were on set, and the rest is history.”



