Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai make romantic public appearance after years, squash marital trouble rumours

The couple gave their fans a glimpse of their bond amid long-running speculation about trouble in their marriage.

The couple was spotted together at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party and appeared much in love in each other’s company as they posed for the paparazzi. Abhishek, dressed in a black kurta set, stood beside Aishwarya, who looked elegant in a vibrant red traditional outfit with golden detailing.

In a video captured by IANS, the two were seen subtly interacting with each other while posing. Aishwarya appeared to look at Abhishek affectionately and later rested her head on his chest as they posed for the cameras. Abhishek, meanwhile, had his fingers intertwined in hers throughout.