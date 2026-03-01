Abarnathi-starrer Vengeance trailer out

Actor Abarnathi, known for her performance in Iruga Patru, will be next seen in Vengeance. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Saturday. The video promises a power-packed political thriller, revolving around a woman.
Helmed by Rahul Ashok, the film will feature Kaali Venkat, John Vijay, Ilavarasu, Livingston and Y Gee Mahendran in important roles. Rahul Ashok, who began his journey in cinema by directing short films, makes his feature debut with this film.
Vengeance is expected to explore the transformations in a woman’s life and the challenges she faces, everything set against a political backdrop.
The film is backed by AP Ashok Kumar, under AC Productions. The team has completed the post-production works.
With music by Karthik Raja, background score by Arun Raj and cinematography by MS Prabhu, Vengeance is slated to hit the screens in March.