Abarnathi-starrer Vengeance trailer out

Helmed by Rahul Ashok, the film will feature Kaali Venkat, John Vijay, Ilavarasu, Livingston and Y Gee Mahendran in important roles. Rahul Ashok, who began his journey in cinema by directing short films, makes his feature debut with this film.

Vengeance is expected to explore the transformations in a woman’s life and the challenges she faces, everything set against a political backdrop.