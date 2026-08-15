‘Aasai Varame’ from Ashok Selvan’s Anbil Avan released

The story for Anbil Avan has been written by Vignesh Raja, who is known for directing Por Thozhil. Gowtham Rajendran is handling the cinematography, while R K Selva is in charge of editing. Manikandan Srinivasan has handled the art direction.

The film has been jointly produced by K Karuna Moorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam under the banners of Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures.

The makers are planning to release Anbil Avan in theatres in September. The positive response to ‘Aasai Varame’ has now added to the anticipation surrounding the film, which promises a romantic story with music and youthful elements at its core.