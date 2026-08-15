‘Aasai Varame’ from Ashok Selvan’s Anbil Avan released

CHENNAI: The first single, ‘Aasai Varame’, from actor Ashok Selvan’s upcoming romantic film Anbil Avan has been released and is receiving a warm response from music lovers and fans.
Directed by R Karthikeyan, the film stars Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead, with Sabu Mon, Abdul Samad, Kathir Balu and Maha Delhi Ganesh among the other cast members.
Composed by Govind Vasantha, ‘Aasai Varame’ features vocals by Chinmayi and Govind Vasantha, while the lyrics have been penned by Madhrashee. The song opens with the lines, “Nera nadhi theerum varai, neela alai oyum varai,” and explores the emotions of love through a soft melodic arrangement.
The track captures different shades of a young couple's relationship, including romance, intimacy, playful disagreements and affectionate moments. Govind Vasantha's composition, along with the vocals, gives the song a warm and youthful feel.
The story for Anbil Avan has been written by Vignesh Raja, who is known for directing Por Thozhil. Gowtham Rajendran is handling the cinematography, while R K Selva is in charge of editing. Manikandan Srinivasan has handled the art direction.
The film has been jointly produced by K Karuna Moorthy, Ashok Selvan and Abinaya Selvam under the banners of Ayngaran International and Happy High Pictures.
The makers are planning to release Anbil Avan in theatres in September. The positive response to ‘Aasai Varame’ has now added to the anticipation surrounding the film, which promises a romantic story with music and youthful elements at its core.