Aari-starrer 4th Floor trailer promises unique blend of crime, horror, thriller

CHENNAI: Actor Aari Arjunan’s next film is titled 4th Floor. Recently, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Arya, Vijay Antony, and filmmaker Pa Ranjith unveiled the trailer of the film.
The trailer revolves around supernatural occurences at an apartment. It is an unique blend of horror, thriller and crime.
LR Sundarapandi is directing the film. It explores the intricate connection between dreams and reality.
The shooting has been completed in Chennai and its surrounding areas. Deepshika plays the female lead, while Pavithra, Subramania Siva, Thalivasal Vijay, and Adithya Kathir will be seen in key roles.
A Raja is bankrolling 4th Floor, which will feature music by Dharan. J Lakshman is handling the camera, and Ram Sudarshan is the editor.
4th Floor is all set to hit the screens on February 27.