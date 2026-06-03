Aamir Khan set to marry for the third time, wedding with Gauri Spratt reportedly scheduled for July 5

The reports further claim that they will also not be throwing any grand reception for the industry members. However, no official announcement regarding the nuptials has been made till now.

Ever since making their relationship official, Gauri has been captured with Aamir on several occasions.

Gauri, who is the mother of a seven-year-old son, is believed to have known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to get into a relationship.