Aamir Khan marries longtime partner Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony

Despite heavy rainfall in the city, the wedding preparations continued as planned and close friends from the industry, including "Lagaan" filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, comedian-actor Vir Das, cricketer Irfan Pathan, businessman Mukesh Ambani and others marked their presence at the wedding.

The ceremony was a simple affair, judging by the photo shared by the actor's team. The photo shows Aamir signing the marriage document with Pratt, surrounded by family. Pratt's son is sitting between the couple, while Azad is sitting alongside the actor.