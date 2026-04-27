Aamir Khan calls Sai Pallavi ‘India’s best actress’ after Ek Din screening

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan has praised Sai Pallavi, calling her “India’s best actress” after watching the film Ek Din at a special screening held recently.
The film, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Sunil Pandey, features Aamir’s son Junaid Khan in the lead role, with Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day and is set to release on May 1.
The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner. It features music by Ram Sampath, with cinematography by Avinash Arun and editing by Hemanti Sarkar.
Aamir Khan was moved after watching the film and appreciated both the performances. Speaking about Sai Pallavi, he said, “Sai Pallavi is India’s best actress.”
Sai Pallavi made her debut with the Malayalam film Premam, directed by Alphonse Puthren, and went on to act in several Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films.
She has shared screen space with actors including Dulquer Salmaan, Nani, Dhanush, Suriya and Sivakarthikeyan, building a strong fan base over the years.
With Ek Din, Sai Pallavi makes her entry into Bollywood after establishing herself in South Indian cinema.