Aamir Khan calls Sai Pallavi ‘India’s best actress’ after Ek Din screening

The film, produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Sunil Pandey, features Aamir’s son Junaid Khan in the lead role, with Sai Pallavi playing the female lead. The film is a remake of the 2016 Thai movie One Day and is set to release on May 1.

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan under his banner. It features music by Ram Sampath, with cinematography by Avinash Arun and editing by Hemanti Sarkar.